Sebi allows long-short equity, debt funds for wealthier individuals

India's market regulator said it will allow asset managers with more than a three-year track record to offer a range of investment strategies under its newly created 'specialised investment fund' (SIF) category, aimed at wealthier investors.
The new category of investment funds, first announced last year as a way to offer sophisticated investors a wider range of options, can begin operations starting April 1, when the new rules kick in.
The minimum investment size of these funds is 1 million Indian rupees ($11,478.55).
"The current range of investment products with varying risk-reward profiles are intended to meet the investment needs of retail, high net-worth and institutional investors," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Thursday, releasing detailed regulations.
SIFs can offer equity long-short, debt long-short and sectoral long-short funds, along with other investment strategies.
The funds can be launched as open-ended or close-ended, and can take exposure to derivative instruments up to 25% of the fund's net assets.