Home / Markets / News / Google to introduce verification tick for registered broking apps: Sebi WTM

Google to introduce verification tick for registered broking apps: Sebi WTM

The move comes post Sebi's request; Sebi WTM Varshney says the feature will be visible on Play Store within two months

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move to curb fraudulent apps impersonating registered market intermediaries, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Google to introduce verification tick marks for genuine broking apps, whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said on Saturday.
 
Speaking at the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum’s Capital Market Confluence, Varshney said the tech giant has agreed to the Sebi’s request, and the feature could be visible on Google’s Play Store within two months.
 
“When you open the app store, the apps of the registered stock brokers will have a tick mark which will once again help investors to know which is the right app and which one is fake,” said Varshney, while outlining other Sebi initiatives aimed at curbing fraud and promoting investor awareness, such as the valid UPI initiative and Sebi vs Scam campaign.
 
He added that the regulator is also working on reviving the commodity market and introducing measures to enhance liquidity.
 
“There are certain issues (in commodities) where we feel the brokers can play a very important role. Due to constitutional limitations, there are certain challenges. We cannot do spot transactions in commodities because that falls under state governments. Farmers want money immediately and cannot wait for the future settlement. The brokers would be playing a very important role in the evolving commodity market,” said Varshney.
 
Varshney, who oversees key portfolios within Sebi, also discussed ongoing efforts to address challenges in implementing the algorithmic trading framework. The regulator had earlier extended the implementation deadline due to operational difficulties.
 
“The immediate challenge is algo trading—how to make it operational. We have to cross that bridge as well because algo trading is going to be the future. We have given a timeline till December, and hopefully we will sort out everything by then,” said the whole-time member.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 view

Premium

Street cautious on TCS near-term outlook despite solid Q2 and AI ambitions

WeWork India slips in trading debut amid valuation, governance concerns

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 329 pts, Nifty nears 25,300; SBI, Maruti rally 2%

Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

Topics :SEBIGoogleSebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaBroking firmsApps

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story