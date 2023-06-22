Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars Eros International, MD Sunil Lulla from securities market

Sebi bars Eros International, MD Sunil Lulla from securities market

Sebi has observed that Eros' 95 per cent of the revenue between the 2019-20 financial year (FY20) and FY22 have been from related parties

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi bars Eros International, MD Sunil Lulla from securities market

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Eros International Media and four others -- including executive vice chairman and managing director Sunil Lulla and chief executive officer Pradeep Dwivedi -- from accessing the securities market for alleged diversion of funds and financial misreporting. The two others are firms Eros Worldwide and Eros Digital Private,
In an interim ex-parte order issued on Thursday, Sebi observed that about ~1,247 crore has become untraceable, of which nearly 94 per cent has been written off by Eros. In the ongoing investigation, Sebi order further said that, potentially, ~687 crore had been diverted by Eros.

In the order, the regulator noted that Eros appeared to have siphoned off funds using paper companies with no business operations or bogus entities. Sebi also said that it had investigated these entities’ financial statements, office addresses and business and that these firms could not show utilisation of funds transferred by Eros.
“Eros continues to transfer funds to these potentially bogus entities, the same raises concerns that the company is still diverting resources to entities connected to its promoters to the detriment of the public shareholders,” noted Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia in the order, while emphasising the urgency to pass an interim order.

The markets regulator has provided a window of 21 days for submission of any response from the company and the alleged violators. While Lulla has been debarred from holding key positions in any listed company, Dwivedi cannot hold a position in any company other than Eros.
Sebi has observed that Eros’ 95 per cent of the revenue between the 2019-20 financial year (FY20) and FY22 have been from related parties.

“The transactions between the content advance entities’ and the ‘trade receivable entities’, raises the possibility that Eros was circulating funds whereby amounts transferred as content advances were subsequently recognised as revenue by routing it through trade receivables entities,” said Sebi.
The watchdog has also directed BSE to conduct forensic audits of three BSE listed companies namely, Thinkink Picturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment Media. These companies have been prima-facie found to be part of the alleged fund diversion.

In a statement to the exchanges, Eros International said that it is in the process of seeking legal advice in the matter and taking appropriate actions, as may be advised.

Also Read

CBI charges ex BARC chief Lulla with manipulating TRP against India Today

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on 4 entities for non-genuine trades on BSE

Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

Sebi rolls out approach for valuation of AIFs for liquidation schemes

Motorcycle to commercial vehicles: Eicher Motors stock cruising smoothly

Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

Topics :SEBIEros

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story