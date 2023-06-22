Motorcycle to commercial vehicles: Eicher Motors stock cruising smoothly

The consolidated Q4 FY23 revenues were at Rs 3,804 crore, up 2.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 906 crore, up 22.2 per cent QoQ. Average selling price of RE bikes was up 7.7 per cent QoQ at Rs 1.72 lakh per unit. Sales volumes were at 2.19 lakh units, down 1.3 per cent QoQ. EBITDA was at Rs 934 crore with margins at 24.5 per cent, up 150 bps QoQ. Free cash to firm was Rs 2,170 crore for FY23 vs Rs 890 crore in FY22, led by strong operating cash flow, which stood at Rs 2,850 crore vs Rs 1,530 crore in FY22 and capex of Rs 670 crore vs Rs 640 crore in FY22.

Eicher Motors is a leader in the premium motorcycle segment, where it holds market share of over 85 per cent under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand. The company’s joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) with Volvo, where it holds 54.5 per cent stake, gives it a strong footing in commercial vehicles (CVs). The company had good results in FY23 and it has a strong balance sheet and good operating margins.