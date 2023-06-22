Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates



Shares of the company were down 2% in trading before the bell.

IT consulting firm Accenture forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday on worries that rising economic uncertainty will keep IT budgets tight and prevent businesses from signing fresh contracts.



Cognizant Technology Solutions last month said it faced pressure in signing smaller contracts due to softer discretionary spending. India's outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services said in April that U.S. recovery hadn't materialized as expected and had, in fact, worsened.

Demand for IT services in the United States remains weak.