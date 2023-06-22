Home / Markets / News / Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

Shares of the company were down 2% in trading before the bell

Reuters
Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT consulting firm Accenture forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday on worries that rising economic uncertainty will keep IT budgets tight and prevent businesses from signing fresh contracts.
Shares of the company were down 2% in trading before the bell.
 
Demand for IT services in the United States remains weak.
 
Cognizant Technology Solutions last month said it faced pressure in signing smaller contracts due to softer discretionary spending. India's outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services said in April that U.S. recovery hadn't materialized as expected and had, in fact, worsened.
 
Accenture forecast current-quarter revenue in the range of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts on average expect revenue of $16.35 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
 
Revenue for the quarter ended May 31 was $16.56 billion, in line with estimates.




Also Read

Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'?

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Wall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries; Nasdaq falls 1.2%

India's position on Russia understood in entire world: PM ahead of US visit

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

Sebi rolls out approach for valuation of AIFs for liquidation schemes

Motorcycle to commercial vehicles: Eicher Motors stock cruising smoothly

Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

These 2 KP Group stocks have zoomed up to 67% thus far in June

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Topics :IT companiesIT sectorWall StreetEarnings growth

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story