Home / Markets / News / Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

Arvind expects garment volumes to start improving in the second half of the year despite the soft economic outlook globally as customers become comfortable with the economic outlook and resume buying

SI Reporter Mumbai
Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Arvind rallied 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 138.40 on the BSE in Thursday’s subdued intra-day trade on the back of an improved business outlook.
The stock of the garments & apparels company surpassed its previous high of Rs 134.55, touched on June 14, 2023. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 63,393, at 01:26 pm. In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 63 per cent as compared to a 9 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
Arvind expects garment volumes to start improving in the second half of the year despite the soft economic outlook globally as customers become more comfortable with the economic outlook and resume some of their key buying programs. Margins can also see some improvement in tandem with the volume growth.
“More and more people want to de-risk China, Vietnam and Bangladesh, which are the 2 major beneficiaries of this change are fairly saturated to the extent that buyers don't want to place too much more eggs in those two baskets. Therefore, India is very well-positioned for the medium term as a sourcing destination for many of key brand partners,” Arvind said in its Q4FY23 earnings conference call.
In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the management expects the overall revenue growth to be in a modest single digit and most of this will be powered by Advanced Materials Division (AMD), which they believe will deliver another year of robust 20 per cent growth.
During FY24, the company intends to pay back another Rs 250 crore of long-term debt and get the long-term debt level to about Rs 400 crore by end of March 2024.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

Chaman Lal, KRBL: Firm demand to keep rice shares steaming, say analysts

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

These 2 KP Group stocks have zoomed up to 67% thus far in June

gSpiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Sugar stocks in focus; Dhampur, Uttam Sugar hit 52-wk high; soar up to 14%

Sansera Engineering hits 52-week high; surges 9% after huge block deal

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksArvind LtdMarkets

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story