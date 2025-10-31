Sebi bars Gretex from merchant banking for 21 days over IPO lapse

India's markets regulator on Thursday barred Gretex Corporate Services Ltd from taking on new merchant banking assignments for 21 days with immediate effect, citing lapses in due diligence during the public listing of small firm Jayant Infratech Ltd.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said Gretex failed to verify and disclose that nearly 40 per cent of the IPO proceeds were proposed to be used as a deposit for renting an office premises that was still under construction.

The firm relied solely on a site visit and did not obtain supporting documents such as a completion or occupancy certificate, Sebi added.