Stocks to Watch today: ITC, RIL, TCS, Vedanta, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, October 31, 2025: The Indian equity markets are expected to start the week’s final trading session on a flat to slightly positive note amid mixed global cues. Sentiment is likely to be influenced by September-quarter earnings, active participation in the primary market, institutional flows, and other global developments.

At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points higher at 26,040, indicating a subdued start for the benchmark indices.

Across Asia, markets were trading broadly higher on Friday as investors reacted to signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shortly after the meeting, the U.S. government reduced tariffs on Chinese goods from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained over 1 per cent to hit a fresh record high, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.45 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.19 per cent after touching a new record high on Thursday. Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices ended lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the broader S&P 500 fell 1.57 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively, as shares of Meta and Microsoft declined on concerns over rising AI-related spending. Investors also weighed a more hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.23 per cent.

Swiggy: Food delivery and quick-commerce platform Food delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy reported a deeper consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore for Q2FY26 , compared with a loss of ₹626 crore a year earlier. Despite the higher loss, revenue from operations surged 54.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,561 crore, reflecting growth across its core food delivery and instant grocery segments. Pidilite Industries: The adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals manufacturer recorded an 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹584.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,554.44 crore, up from ₹3,234.91 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a sharp decline in post-tax profit to ₹112 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹937 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating profit also fell to ₹1,310 crore from ₹1,855 crore in the year-ago period. United Spirits: The alcohol industry player posted a 36.1 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26. Net revenue increased 11.6 per cent to ₹3,173 crore during the same period. Other stocks in the news today Reliance Industries: The country’s largest company by market capitalisation has announced that it has, through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google, entered into an expansive The country’s largest company by market capitalisation has announced that it has, through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google, entered into an expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India — empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance’s “AI for All” vision.

Further, CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings of ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ for the Non-Convertible Debentures and the long-term bank loan facilities of the company; and ‘CRISIL A1+’ for the Commercial Paper and the short-term bank loan facilities of the company. Tata Consultancy Services: The company has announced that it has entered a five-year partnership with Tata Motors to accelerate the company’s sustainability efforts. Tata Motors’ sustainability platform, Prakriti, powered by the AI-driven TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ (IUX), will digitise ESG data and enable real-time monitoring, automated ESG compliance reporting, and data-driven sustainability insights. This will strengthen Tata Motors’ ability to drive measurable environmental impact across its operations and reporting across all its plants.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna company has secured additional orders worth ₹732 crore. “Major orders received include Software Defined Radios (SDRs), tank subsystems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cybersecurity solutions, upgrades, spares, and services,” the company said in an exchange filing. Narayana Hrudayalaya: Health City Cayman Islands Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary Narayana Hrudayalaya UK Ltd in the United Kingdom, has entered into an agreement on October 30, 2025 (Thursday) to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of Practice Plus Group Hospitals Limited, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, subject to completion of closing conditions, the company said in an exchange filing.