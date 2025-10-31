Home / Markets / News / F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bear Spread' strategy

F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bear Spread' strategy

Profit booking is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest fell by 1 per cent along with a fall of 0.61 per cent

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

1) Buy BANKNIFTY (25-November Expiry) 58,000 PUT at ₹532 & simultaneously sell 57,500 PUT at ₹369
  • Lot Size 35
  • Cost of the strategy ₹163 (₹6,930 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹11,795 If BANK NIFTY closes at or below 57,500 on 25 November expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹57,837
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.07
  • Approx margin required ₹41,000
Rationale:

  • Profit booking is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest fell by 1 per cent along with a fall of 0.61 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it closed below 5 day EMA
  • Bank Nifty Open Interest Put Call ratio fell to 0.98 level from 1.08 levels on the back of Call writing at 58,000-58,500 levels.
  • Momentum Indicator – RSI has fallen below the level made on 24-October, suggesting weakening of current uptrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  (Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

