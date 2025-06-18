Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases ESOP rules for startup founders ahead of IPO plans

Sebi eases ESOP rules for startup founders ahead of IPO plans

The move addresses a long-standing concern under existing rules, which bar promoters from holding share-based benefits like ESOPs and require them to liquidate such holdings before the IPO

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addresses a press conference, at SEBI Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
In a major relief to startup founders planning public listings, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday approved changes to allow them to retain employee stock options (ESOPs) granted at least one year prior to filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
 
The move addresses a long-standing concern under existing rules, which bar promoters from holding share-based benefits like ESOPs and require them to liquidate such holdings before the IPO — a provision that has particularly impacted founders classified as promoters at the DRHP stage.  (This story will be updated with more details.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

