Sebi eases ESOP rules for startup founders ahead of IPO plans

In a major relief to startup founders planning public listings, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday approved changes to allow them to retain employee stock options (ESOPs) granted at least one year prior to filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The move addresses a long-standing concern under existing rules, which bar promoters from holding share-based benefits like ESOPs and require them to liquidate such holdings before the IPO — a provision that has particularly impacted founders classified as promoters at the DRHP stage. (This story will be updated with more details.)