Share prices of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power slipped 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. These stocks have tanked up to 54 per cent from their respective 52-week highs in June 2025.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Infrastructure hit a 52-week low of ₹193.70, and were locked in the 5 per cent in lower circuit on the BSE at 01:48 PM. A combined 400,000 shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for nearly 3 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE.

The stock price of the integrated power utilities company has tanked 54 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹425 touched on June 27, 2025.

Shares of Reliance Power slipped 7 per cent to ₹40.68 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold, with a combined 86.3 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Reliance Group has two prominent companies under its umbrella – Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions. Why Reliance Infra, Reliance Power’s price falling? Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power informed that certain assets of the companies have been provisionally attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There is no impact on the business operations, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders of the companies, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power said in separate exchange filings.

Anil D. Ambani is not on the board of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power for more than 3.5 years, these companies said. According to media reports, the ED has attached assets worth more than ₹7,500 crore linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani as part of a money laundering probe against his group companies. The agency issued four provisional attachment orders under PMLA. The attached properties include Ambani’s residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, as well as residential and commercial assets owned by various Reliance Group firms. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Over the last three months, the combined market capitalisation of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power declined by over ₹15,000 crore, driven by rumour-mongering, speculative trading, and orchestrated misinformation. The credibility, intent, and funding of Cobrapost, and its associates therefore merit serious scrutiny.