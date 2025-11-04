Home / Markets / News / Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here's why

Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here's why

The ED has attached assets worth more than ₹7,500 crore linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani as part of a money laundering probe against his group companies.

Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here’s why
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share prices of Reliance Infra, Reliance Power

 
Share prices of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power slipped 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. These stocks have tanked up to 54 per cent from their respective 52-week highs in June 2025.
 
Among individual stocks, Reliance Infrastructure hit a 52-week low of ₹193.70, and were locked in the 5 per cent in lower circuit on the BSE at 01:48 PM. A combined 400,000 shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for nearly 3 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE.
 
The stock price of the integrated power utilities company has tanked 54 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹425 touched on June 27, 2025.
 
Shares of Reliance Power slipped 7 per cent to ₹40.68 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold, with a combined 86.3 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
Reliance Group has two prominent companies under its umbrella – Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions.
 

Why Reliance Infra, Reliance Power’s price falling?

 
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power informed that certain assets of the companies have been provisionally attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There is no impact on the business operations, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders of the companies, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power said in separate exchange filings.
 
Anil D. Ambani is not on the board of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power for more than 3.5 years, these companies said.
 
According to media reports, the ED has attached assets worth more than ₹7,500 crore linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani as part of a money laundering probe against his group companies.
 
The agency issued four provisional attachment orders under PMLA. The attached properties include Ambani’s residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, as well as residential and commercial assets owned by various Reliance Group firms. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
Over the last three months, the combined market capitalisation of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power declined by over ₹15,000 crore, driven by rumour-mongering, speculative trading, and orchestrated misinformation. The credibility, intent, and funding of Cobrapost, and its associates therefore merit serious scrutiny.
 
Reliance Group on October 29, 2025, said that the corporate rivals appear to be orchestrating this alleged exercise with the malicious intent to tarnish the reputation of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Anil D. Ambani. Their underlying motive is to influence public perception, and manipulate market sentiment to serve their own vested commercial interests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 pts; Nifty below 25,650; Metals, IT lead fall; SMIDs in red

Stock market holiday in Nov: Will NSE, BSE remain open on Gurupurab 2025?

JM Financial downgrades CDSL stock to 'Reduce' on weak cash market

Sun Pharma Q2 preview: Profit may dip YoY despite revenue growth; details

Asian markets retreat from record highs as investors book profits

Topics :Buzzing stocksReliance InfrastructureReliance PowerReliance GroupAnil Ambanistock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story