Sebi conducts raids across country; cracks down on pump, dump schemes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has conducted multiple search operations across cities as part of its crackdown on “pump and dump” schemes.

“Sebi has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidence. Investigation in the matter is under progress,” the regulator said in a statement.

Pump and dump is a fraudulent practice in which perpetrators artificially inflate the price of a stock by creating trading volume and hype, often through misleading information. This attracts unsuspecting investors, who buy the stock at inflated prices. Once the price peaks, the fraudsters offload their holdings, causing the price to collapse and leaving investors with worthless shares.