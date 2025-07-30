Sebi confirms ban on Gensol, Jaggi brothers in fund diversion case

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday upheld its interim order restraining Gensol Engineering and its former top executives Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities markets on concerns over fund diversion and corporate governance failures.

Additionally, the regulator said Jaggi brothers, also co-founders of EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart Mobikity, would continue to be debarred from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in Gensol.

The final order comes as the company undergoes insolvency proceedings under the supervision of a court-appointed professional.

The brothers have been accused by Sebi of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly-listed company Gensol for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

In a detailed confirmatory order, Sebi stated that the prima facie findings of misappropriation of funds and falsification of conduct letters to CRAs -- initially highlighted in its April 2025 interim order-- remain unrebutted by the company's promoters. "... prima facie findings regarding diversion / mis-utilisation of funds of Gensol have not been successfully rebutted by Noticees. I also note that a detailed investigation into this matter is being carried out. Further, a forensic auditor has already been appointed to examine the books of accounts of Gensol and its related parties.