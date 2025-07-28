Home / Markets / News / Sebi cracks down on Zee Business trades, slaps ₹4 cr fine; bans 4 entities

Sebi cracks down on Zee Business trades, slaps ₹4 cr fine; bans 4 entities

In its order, Sebi noted that the four entities made a profit by executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts

Sebi
Sebi fined ₹50 lakh on Partha Sarathi Dhar, ₹75 lakh each on Manan Sharecom and Kanhya Trading Company, and ₹2 crore on SAAR Commodities. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi on Monday barred four entities from the securities market for two yea₹and imposed a penalty totalling ₹4 crore on them for executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts on the Zee Business channel.

"The said debarment period shall be reckoned from the date of the Interim order dated February 08, 2024," Sebi said in its 55-page final order.

Individually, the regulator fined ₹50 lakh on Partha Sarathi Dhar, ₹75 lakh each on Manan Sharecom and Kanhya Trading Company, and ₹2 crore on SAAR Commodities. In its order, Sebi noted that the four entities made a profit by executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts.

The investigation found that stock tips were pre-shared with select entities, giving them an unfair advantage over public investors. These entities placed trades in advance and booked profits once the stock prices moved following the televised tips. Evidence collected during the probe included WhatsApp chats, trading patterns, and profit-sharing arrangements.

Sebi found that the "scheme created systematic information asymmetry whereby gullible investors were induced to trade based on guest expert recommendation. The general public remained unaware that the information/recommendations had been pre-shared with other entities.

In the process, investors became victims of deliberate information asymmetry, it added. The scheme resulted in unlawful gains of ₹7.41 crore, which have already been disgorged as part of settlement proceedings.

By indulging in such trades, the entities violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

Accordingly, Sebi said, "Noticees namely, Partha Sarathi Dhar, SAAR Commodities Private Ltd, Manan Sharecom Private Ltd and Kanhya Trading Company are debarred from accessing the securities market and are prohibited from buying, selling and otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of two years. The said debarment period shall be reckoned from the date of the Interim order."  However, proceedings against Himanshu Gupta, one of the guest experts, have been closed with no penalty, as no direct involvement was established.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Premium

Growth guidance and margin recovery positive for Shriram Finance

Premium

TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

FPI selloff, result woes drag Indian equity markets down for a third day

Premium

India's foreign equity listings went cold after 2018, shows data

Topics :SEBIsecurities marketwhatsapp

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story