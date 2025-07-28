Sebi cracks down on Zee Business trades, slaps ₹4 cr fine; bans 4 entities

Sebi on Monday barred four entities from the securities market for two yea₹and imposed a penalty totalling ₹4 crore on them for executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts on the Zee Business channel.

"The said debarment period shall be reckoned from the date of the Interim order dated February 08, 2024," Sebi said in its 55-page final order.

Individually, the regulator fined ₹50 lakh on Partha Sarathi Dhar, ₹75 lakh each on Manan Sharecom and Kanhya Trading Company, and ₹2 crore on SAAR Commodities. In its order, Sebi noted that the four entities made a profit by executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts.

The investigation found that stock tips were pre-shared with select entities, giving them an unfair advantage over public investors. These entities placed trades in advance and booked profits once the stock prices moved following the televised tips. Evidence collected during the probe included WhatsApp chats, trading patterns, and profit-sharing arrangements. ALSO READ: Jane Street seeks more time from Sebi to respond to July 3 order Sebi found that the "scheme created systematic information asymmetry whereby gullible investors were induced to trade based on guest expert recommendation. The general public remained unaware that the information/recommendations had been pre-shared with other entities. In the process, investors became victims of deliberate information asymmetry, it added. The scheme resulted in unlawful gains of ₹7.41 crore, which have already been disgorged as part of settlement proceedings.