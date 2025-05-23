Home / Markets / News / Sebi directs entities to make digital KYC accessible for disabled users

Sebi directs entities to make digital KYC accessible for disabled users

The market regulator has issued a revised set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that provide detailed guidance for intermediaries to open accounts for individuals with disabilities

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and urged intermediaries to follow the revised guidelines to ensure that digital financial services are fully accessible to all individuals, regardless of disability.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated that all regulated entities under its purview make their digital Know Your Client (KYC) processes accessible to persons with disabilities.
 
In line with this, Sebi has issued a revised set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that provide detailed guidance for intermediaries on facilitating account opening for individuals with disabilities, as per a circular issued by the regulator earlier on Friday.
 
The move follows a Supreme Court ruling on April 30 this year which underscored the importance of ensuring equal access to financial services for persons with disabilities and directed that digital KYC processes be made inclusive.
 
The updated FAQs clarify that digital KYC services can be offered to persons with disabilities by adopting accessibility standards. Upon request, intermediaries must assist clients in completing live video KYC processes, using inclusive methods to verify the client's presence and identity.
 

Also Read

Smaller investor participation in derivatives falls by 49% after Sebi curbs

Kanodia Cement files papers with Sebi seeking approval to float IPO

Jane Street nets $2.3 bn from booming India equity options trading

Looking into possible 'egregious violation' at IndusInd Bank: Sebi chief

A third of GenZ investing in securities mkt: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

If a person with a disability cannot blink or use typical facial recognition cues during video verification, intermediaries are permitted to use alternative measures. These may include recognizing head movements, displaying OTPs on screen, capturing real-time video recordings, and showing documents during the call, among other options.
 
Sebi further stated that if a person with a disability is unable to sign documents, a guardian may do so on their behalf, provided both the guardian and the individual meet the applicable KYC requirements. Thumb impressions will also be accepted if the e-KYC documents are properly e-signed.
 
The circular applies specifically to persons with disabilities and supports the regulator’s broader objective of enabling equal access to financial services through digital platforms. Intermediaries may also rely on KYC data from the Central KYC Registry, subject to the individual’s consent.
 
Sebi reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and urged intermediaries to follow the revised guidelines to ensure that digital financial services are fully accessible to all individuals, regardless of disability. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: 1 in 4 listed CPSUs fall short of Sebi's 25% shareholding norm

Indices end week 0.7% lower amid FPI selling, US bond yield pressure

Sensex jumps 769 pts, Nifty above 24,850; bulls charge with FMCG, IT stocks

Stock market highlights: Sensex adds 769 pts, Nifty at 24,853; FMCG, IT, banks gain; pharma dips

Rupee sees steepest rise since Nov. 2022; ends 78 paise stronger at 85.22/$

Topics :SEBIMarkets

First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story