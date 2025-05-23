Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smaller investor activity in derivatives drops 49% after Sebi curbs: ICRA

ICRA report shows Sebi's F&O regulations have led to a sharp decline in smaller investor participation, with premium turnover under ₹10,000 falling 49 per cent

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

ICRA’s report notes that trading activity appears to be stabilising in index derivatives and options volumes after three consecutive months of decline following regulatory interventions. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

The measures introduced by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb the frenzy in the derivatives segment have reduced participation from investors with smaller capital bases, according to a report by rating agency ICRA.
 
As of March, the count of investors with a monthly premium turnover of less than ₹10,000 on the NSE declined by 49 per cent year-on-year, while those with a turnover between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh fell by 37 per cent, the report said.
 
In its initial steps to cool down activity in the F&O space — where over 90 per cent of traders incur losses — Sebi revised lot sizes upwards and rationalised weekly expiries.
 
 
“Conversely, the investor count with higher monthly premium turnovers was relatively less impacted. The decline in investor count in lower turnover ranges led to a drop in the premium ADTO, particularly for cohorts with monthly premium turnovers of less than ₹1 lakh,” noted ICRA.
 
The rating agency added that margin trading funding (MTF) exposures — which had seen sustained growth in previous years — declined 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The impact was visible in the performance of securities broking companies. 

According to ICRA’s sample set of nine securities broking firms, net revenue fell by 19 per cent year-on-year, while profitability (operating profit after tax as a percentage of net revenue) slipped to 26 per cent — the lowest level in the past 12 quarters.
 
Last November, Sebi introduced six measures to curb excessive speculation in F&O. While index options volumes (in premium terms) fell 15 per cent year-on-year, they remain 11 per cent higher than two years ago, as per data shared by regulatory sources. Similarly, individual trader participation, though down 5 per cent year-on-year, has risen 34 per cent compared to 2022.
 
ICRA’s report notes that trading activity appears to be stabilising in index derivatives and options volumes after three consecutive months of decline following regulatory interventions.
 
Sebi has also launched another survey on F&O trader profitability, with results expected by mid-June. Sources indicated that, depending on the survey outcomes and the overall impact on volumes, the market regulator may consider further measures.

Topics : SEBI ICRA NSE Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

