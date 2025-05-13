Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends deadline of AIF managers' certification requirement to July 31

Sebi extends deadline of AIF managers' certification requirement to July 31

Earlier, Sebi allowed existing AIF schemes as of May 13, 2024, and schemes pending approval (as of May 10, 2024) until May 9, 2025, to obtain this certification

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
This extension is effective immediately, it added. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline to July 31 for the certification requirement for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managers.

Under the rules, the key investment team of an AIF manager is required to have at least one member certified as specified by Sebi.

From May 10, 2024, the required certification is the NISM Series-XIX-C: AIF managers certification examination.

Earlier, Sebi allowed existing AIF schemes as of May 13, 2024, and schemes pending approval (as of May 10, 2024) until May 9, 2025, to obtain this certification.

"Based on representation received from the AIF industry, and with the objective of providing ease of compliance to the AIF industry, it has been decided to extend the said timeline from May 9, 2025, to July 31, 2025, to obtain the requisite NISM certification," according to a Sebi circular.

This extension is effective immediately, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

Premium

High valuation may cap significant upside in ABB India's stock

Markets fall after posting biggest single-day gain in four years

Premium

Margin pressures, growth triggers to weigh on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Tragic Tuesday: Sensex tanks 1300 pts; Why did stock market crash today?

Topics :SEBISebi normsAlternative Investment Funds

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story