Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

Antfin Netherlands Holding on Tuesday divested 4 per cent stake in One 97 Communications (Paytm) through a block deals. The China-headquartered firm sold a total of 25.2 million shares in two equal tranches of at ₹826 apiece and ₹823.3 apiece, data showed. Antfin mopped up ₹2,104 crore from the share sale. Shares of Paytm last closed at ₹857, down 1.13 per cent. At the end of March 2025 quarter, Antfin held 9.85 per cent stake in Paytm.

General Atlantic offloads 10% stake in KFin Tech Private equity major General Atlantic on Tuesday divested 10 per cent stake in KFin Technologies for ₹1,790 crore. It sold 17.2 million shares at ₹1,041 apiece. Shares of KFin fell 6.3 per cent in secondary market trading to ₹1,048. At the end of March 2025 quarter, General Atlantic held close to 33 per cent stake in KFin, which is a registrar and transfer agent.