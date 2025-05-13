Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

General Atlantic offloads 10% stake in KFin TechPrivate equity major General Atlantic on Tuesday divested 10 per cent stake in KFin Technologies for ₹1,790 crore. It sold 17.2 million shares at ₹1,041 apiece. Shares of KFin fell 6.3 per cent in secondary market trading to ₹1,048. At the end of March 2025 quarter, General Atlantic held close to 33 per cent stake in KFin, which is a registrar and transfer agent.
