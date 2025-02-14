Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi extends timeline for AIFs to hold their investments in demat form

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while the investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Boar
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Sebi on Friday said it has relaxed the timeline for alternative investment funds to hold their investments in dematerialised (demat) form.

According to a circular, any investment made by an AIF on or after July 1, shall be held in dematerialised form only, irrespective of whether the investment is made directly in the investee company or is acquired from another entity.

However, any investments made prior to July 1, are exempted from the requirement of being held in dematerialised form, except in specific cases, it added.

Under the revised framework, the regulator stated that investments made before July 1, must be converted into dematerialised form before October 31.

If, the investee company of the AIF has been mandated to facilitate dematerialisation or if the AIF exercises control over the company along with other Sebi-registered entities required to hold investments in demat form, the circular said.

The markets watchdog has also granted exemptions to schemes of AIFs whose tenure, excluding permitted extensions, ends on or before October 31, as well as schemes already in an extended tenure as of February 14.

Further, the trustee/sponsor of AIF, will ensure compliance with these revised provisions through the 'Compliance Test Report' prepared by the manager.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBISebi normsAlternative Investment Funds

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

