Sebi extends timeline for QSBs to implement optional T+0 settlement cycle

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to extend the timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) for putting in place the necessary systems for implementation of optional T+0 settlement cycle.

Further guidance with regard to the same would be intimated at a later date, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.

This came after Sebi considered the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring timely readiness of systems by November 1 and had requested to extend the same for ensuring smooth implementation.

In April, Sebi had extended the timeline for implementation of the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle for QSBs to November 1. Before this, the deadline was May 1.