Should you avoid rate-sensitives stocks as RBI MPC holds policy rates?

On the positive side, as long as 831 is protected, the Nifty Realty index can attempt a pullback towards the 100-WMA, which stands at 937. Break above this can trigger a fresh rally towards 1,025 levels. Interim resistance for the index exists around 891 and 916 levels.Conclusion: The Auto index looks relatively better placed compared to the Bank Nifty and Nifty Realty. The Auto index can potentially rally up to 8 per cent in the bullish case, while Nifty Realty may witness sharp volatility, with up to 20 per cent downside risk. Banking shares are likely to exhibit range-bound trade in the near-term as per cues from the Bank Nifty.