Should you avoid rate-sensitives stocks as RBI MPC holds policy rates?

Bank NiftyCurrent Level: 54,800 Likely Target: 55,800 / 52,900 Upside Potential: 1.8% Downside Risk: 3.5% Support: 54,200; 53,850; 53,500; 53,200 Resistance: 55,180; 55,500 The Bank Nifty is likely to exhibit range-bound movement in the near-term in the band of 52,900 - 55,800 levels, hints the daily chart.
Nifty AutoCurrent Level: 26,663 Likely Target: 28,750 / 24,400 Upside Potential: 7.8% Downside Risk: 8.5% Support: 26,100; 25,450 Resistance: 27,370; 27,600 The Nifty Auto index has corrected by 5 per cent from its recent high of 27,726 registered on September 23. The daily chart suggests that the Auto index may face downward pressure in the near-term as long as the index remains below 27,370 levels. On the downside, the index may reach 26,100 - 25,450 levels.
Nifty RealtyCurrent Level: 873 Likely Target: 1,025 / 695 Upside Potential: 17.4% Downside Risk: 20.4% Support: 831; 755 Resistance: 891; 916; 937 The Nifty Realty index is seen quoting close to its key weekly trend line support, which stands around 831 levels. The Realty index is likely to remain in 'buy on dips' mode as long as the index sustains above 831 on a weekly closing basis. A break on the downside, could drag the index to 755 - 695 levels.
