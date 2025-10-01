Home / Markets / News / Jain Resource Recycling posts strong debut; shares list at 14% premium

Jain Resource Recycling posts strong debut; shares list at 14% premium

On the BSE, Jain Resource Recycling shares began trading at ₹265.25 per share, a premium of ₹33.25 per share or 14 per cent over the issue price

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Jain Resource Recycling IPO listing: Shares of Jain Resource Recycling, a non-ferrous metal products manufacturer, made a positive D-Street debut on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. The company’s shares listed at ₹265 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹33 per share or 14 per cent over the issue price of ₹232 per share.
 
On the BSE, Jain Resource Recycling shares began trading at ₹265.25 per share, a premium of ₹33.25 per share or 14 per cent over the issue price. However, post-listing, the stock rose nearly 4 per cent from the listing price to touch an intraday high of ₹276.
 
Jain Resource's listing came above the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at around ₹245 per share in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 per share, or 5.5 per cent over the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities.   ALSO READ | LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

Jain Resource Recycling IPO details

The ₹1,250-crore Jain Resource Recycling IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21.6 million equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 32.3 million equity shares worth ₹750 crore. The OFS comprises the sale of shares worth Rs 715 crore by promoter Kamlesh Jain and Rs 35 crore by shareholder Mayank Pareek.
 
The public offering was offered at a price band of ₹220-232 per share, with a lot size of 64 shares.
 
The issue was open for public subscription from September 24 to September 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, September 29, 2025.
 
The public issue received bids for over 496.75 million shares against 31.24 million shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 15.9 times, according to NSE data. Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 25.29 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 5.3 times. Retail investors oversubscribed their reserved quota by 3.62 times.
 
DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer.
 
According to the RHP, proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

