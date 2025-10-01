Pfizer soars 8%; Sun, Lupin gain up to 4%; here's what triggered the rally

Pharmaceutical shares price movement today

Shares of pharmaceutical companies were in focus, and rallied up to 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after Pfizer (US) said it entered into an agreement with the US administration to lower select drug prices in return for tariff relief.

Following reports, shares of Pfizer rallied 8 per cent to ₹5,442 on the NSE in intra-day trade. Lupin, Eris Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Laurus Labs, Piramal Pharma, Biocon, Granules India and Suven Lifesciences were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

According to ICICI Securities, this move is likely to pave the way for other branded players to negotiate the pricing and to get respite from higher tariffs. In Sun Pharma case, we will wait for the management commentary on this development. The brokerage firm also anticipates this development as an opportunity for the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) players especially for those having a US manufacturing base. The brokerage further said it continues to monitor the developments for better clarity. Meanwhile, the US has imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imported branded and patented pharmaceutical products effective October 2025, with exemptions only for companies manufacturing locally. Unbranded generics - which dominate India’s export basket - remain outside the immediate scope, but ambiguity persists around complex generics, Biosimilars, and CDMO products. This development forces branded generic exporters to consider either establishing US manufacturing capacity or rerouting sales to alternative geographies.