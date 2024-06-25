Home / Markets / News / Sebi forms 15-member working group to review derivative trading norms

Sebi forms 15-member working group to review derivative trading norms

The working group has representatives from the market ecosystem, such as the exchanges, brokers, and academicians

sebi market
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a working group to review derivatives trading norms with an aim of enhancing investor protection and risk management, said people aware of the development.

The 15-member panel will be headed by G Padmanabhan, former executive director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It will be tasked with market development and regulation to enhance risk architecture of exchange-traded derivatives and investor protection.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The working group has representatives from the market ecosystem like the exchanges, brokers and academicians.
 
The market regulator will also be taking up another proposal in its upcoming board meeting this week on eligibility criteria for single stocks for entry into the derivatives segment.
 
Another committee of Sebi with members from stock exchanges and brokerage firms on Friday reviewed the suggestions and comments submitted on the proposal of F&O eligibility.
 
The retail participation in the F&O segment has grown multi-fold even after a study by the market regulator showed that nearly 90 per cent of them incur losses. Earlier this month, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had indicated that Sebi and RBI were monitoring the rising volumes in the derivatives segment. 

Also Read

Derivative Strategy on Cummins for March expiry as stock nears fresh high

Bull Spread strategy for Lupin Jan expiry amid long build-up in futures

Bull Spread strategy for IndiGo Feb expiry amid strength on daily charts

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

Retail investor interest in derivative trading, SMIDS concerning: RBI

Banking stocks propel Sensex past 78,000, Nifty50 gains 184 points

FPIs stock up on long duration papers ahead of JP Morgan bond inclusion

India bond yields remain steady ahead of JPMorgan's index inclusion

BII vows $75 mn to Symbiotics' 2nd green basket bond for emerging markets

Mindspace becomes first Indian REIT to issue sustainability-linked bonds

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sebi normsIndian marketsDerivative tradingF&O

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story