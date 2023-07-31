Home / Markets / News / Sebi initiates process to hire 2 executive directors, invites application

Sebi initiates process to hire 2 executive directors, invites application

The appointment of executive director will either be on a deputation or contractual basis, for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Capital markets watchdog Sebi has started the process of recruiting two executive directors for faster and more effective execution of regulatory work.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for the post until August 18.

The appointment of executive director will either be on a deputation or contractual basis, for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice.

The candidate applying for the position is required to have at least 20 years of experience in dealing with problems related to the securities market or special knowledge or experience of law, investigation, finance, economics and accountancy, among others.

Sebi, at present, has 11 executive directors -- Amarjeet Singh, Anand R Baiwar, G Babita Rayudu, G P Garg, Manoj Kumar, Pramod Rao, S V Murali Dhar Rao, Ruchi Chojer, V S Sundaresan, B Rajendran, Sujit Prasad.

Earlier this month, the capital markets regulator invited applications for as many as 24 senior-level executives in the information technology department. Applications were invited for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager).

Formed by the government in 1988, Sebi was given statutory powers after the passage of the Sebi Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets. 

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

