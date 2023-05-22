

Apple has posted around a dozen openings on its career page inviting applications from professionals in generative AI. The jobs are for experts in machine learning with a passion to build autonomous systems, TC reported. As the race in the artificial intelligence domain (AI) intensifies, the demand for generative AI talent is growing. Like a number of many other companies in the space, Apple is also looking for talent to make advances in the field, a report published in TechCrunch (TC) said.



With the launch of its Siri voice assistant in 2011, Apple was one of the very first companies to develop an AI-based application for consumers. As one of the foremost technology companies in the world, Apple has the reputation of hiring some of the most promising talent, the report noted. There is an air of uncertainty regarding the approach Apple wants to take in the AI space. Earlier, the company had termed the technology as "very interesting" while adding caution saying that Apple would be "deliberate and thoughtful" in its approach towards the generative AI technology.



The popular generative AI tool, OpenAI's ChatGPT has gained immense popularity since its launch and has sparked a debate on issues surrounding the required regulatory framework and possible job losses that this technology may cause. While tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon have taken the lead in the AI space, it has been noted that they have fallen behind in the latest technology wave.