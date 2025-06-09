Sebi issues consultation paper on FAQs for research analyst regulations

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed to revise the existing frequently asked questions (FAQs) and introduce additional ones to incorporate consequential and regulatory changes arising from recent amendments to the Research Analysts (RA) norms.

In this regard, Sebi has floated a consultation paper on a draft circular comprising updated FAQs related to the regulatory provisions for Research Analysts (RAs).

The draft is aimed at inviting public feedback and providing further clarity on various provisions applicable to RAs in a question-and-answer format.

The Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, which came into effect on December 1, 2014, were initially supported by FAQs published on December 9, 2014. These FAQs served as a reference point to guide RAs in complying with the regulatory framework.