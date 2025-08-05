Sebi issues new norms for MIIs to review or waive regulatory penalties

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday issued new guidelines for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories -- for handling requests to review or waive penalties related to regulatory actions.

Under the new guidelines, if the action was taken by the Internal Committee (IC) or based on a pre-approved policy of the MII, then the Member Committee (MC) will still handle the review, appeal, or waiver requests, Sebi said in its circular.

If the action was taken by the MC itself, such requests will now be handled by a new mechanism formed by the governing board of the MII.