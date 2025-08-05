Rally in long bonds nears end as key drivers weaken, says Axis AMC

The nearly 15-month rally in long duration bonds is likely over unless a slowdown in economic growth triggers aggressive rate cuts or the bonds get included in new global indices, Axis AMC said in a note on Tuesday.

"The primary concern for long-duration bonds is no longer about spreads or yield levels — it lies in the deteriorating demand-supply dynamics, both structurally and tactically," wrote Devang Shah, Head - Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund.

In 2025-26 (FY26), the demand for long duration bonds (10 years and above) is estimated at ₹10.8 trillion and supply of nearly ₹12 trillion worth of central government and state development loans (SDLs) of 15-50 year maturity, according to the note.