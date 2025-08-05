Home / Markets / News / Rupee closes lower as tariff tensions weigh; ends at 87.80/$

Rupee closes lower as tariff tensions weigh; ends at 87.80/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 14 paise lower at 87.80 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee ended lower on Tuesday, extending early losses, as fresh pressure emerged following US President Donald Trump's escalation of tensions with India over its continued oil imports from Russia.
 
The domestic currency closed 14 paise lower at 87.80 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has declined 2.6 per cent so far in the calendar year and recorded its worst monthly fall in July since September 2023. 
 
The domestic currency remained under pressure and is likely to stay weak this week after Trump signalled the possibility of higher tariffs, analysts said. 
 
Trump, in the social media platform Truth Social, threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods, accusing the country of profiting from the resale of Russian oil and ignoring the human toll in Ukraine.
 
India, however, dismissed Trump's remarks, calling them “unjustified and unreasonable.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national "necessity" and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West. 
 
Rupee traded weakly as panic gripped markets following a late-evening post by Trump hinting at higher tariffs on India, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Additionally, expectations that the US may pressure India to reduce Russian oil imports sparked fears of a higher import bill, pushing the rupee briefly below the 88 mark overnight."
 
"The rupee is expected to trade in the 87.40-88.25 range," Trivedi said. 
 
The currency has also faced sustained pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who extended their selling streak in equities. FPIs remained net sellers for the 11th straight session on Monday, selling equities worth ₹2,403 crore in the previous session. In this calendar year so far, global funds have sold stocks worth ₹1.03 trillion, as per NSDL data. 
 
Meanwhile, the focus will be on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its meeting yesterday, August 4, to decide on key interest rates. The RBI is likely to remain status quo as per a Business Standard poll, with all analysts expecting a further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast.  
 
The dollar index, the measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.17 per cent at 98.94. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices extended their three-day fall amid looming trade tensions between India and the US. Brent crude price was down 1.12 per cent at 67.99 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.30 per cent at 65.43, as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market highlights: Sensex falls 308 pts, Nifty at 24,650; Oil & Gas, Pharma stocks top drag

HDB Financial, Brigade Hotel, Kalpataru fall below IPO issue price

Tax dept probing Jane Street over possible tax treaty misuse: Report

Highway Infrastructure IPO fully booked: Subscription rises 19x, GMP at 57%

Tata group stock rises 11% in two days on announcing Q1 nos, stock split

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilTrump tariffsUS India relations

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story