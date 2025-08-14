Sebi launches investor awareness campaign on AIR to prohibit fraud

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday announced the launch of an investors' awareness campaign on All India Radio (AIR) specifically on frauds related to the securities market taking place through social media platforms.

Also, Sebi in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched a nationwide training initiative for block-level panchayat representatives to promote financial literacy and investor education at grassroots level.

In a statement, the regulator said the aim of the awareness campaign is to "caution investors to protect themselves from fraudsters, to curb fraudulent activities taking place on social media platforms, and to protect the interest of investors".

To launch this campaign, the first session by Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey would be aired on August 15 on All India Radio channels, which has PAN India reach. ALSO READ: Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case The move comes in the backdrop of Sebi observing that a lot of investors losing money through stock trading fraud on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (previously Twitter), and Telegram. On collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the regulator, in a separate statement, said the initiative would promote financial literacy and investor education at grassroots level and empower representatives with knowledge to educate rural communities across the country.