IPO Calendar: 5 mainline, 2 SME issues to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week as well, with the launch of seven Primary market investors will remain in action next week as well, with the launch of seven initial public offerings (IPOs) and the listing of seven companies on the stock exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping, Gem Aromatics, Patel Retail and Mangal Electrical Industries will open for public subscription during the week. The SME segment will also witness the launch of two new public issues.

In addition, Bluestone Jewellery and Regaal Resources, along with five SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week.

Here's a detailed look at IPO activity for next week:

Vikram Solar IPO

The maiden public issue of Vikram Solar will be the biggest IPO that will open for subscription next week. Vikram Solar aims to raise ₹2,09.37 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 45.2 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 17.5 million shares aggregating to ₹579.37 crore. Vikram Solar IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 22, 2025. Vikram Solar shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on August 26, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹315-332. The minimum lot size for the application is 45 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital (India) are the book-running lead managers.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global will open for bidding on August 19 and close on August 21. The company plans to raise ₹410.71 crore through a fresh issue of 16.3 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price band is set in the range of ₹240 to ₹252 per share, and the lot size for an application is 58 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 22. The company will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on August 26. Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers.

Gem Aromatics IPO The public offering of Gem Aromatics is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO is a book-built issue of ₹451 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.5 million shares. The price band is set at ₹309-325 per share, and the lot size is 46 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 46 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,950. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on bourses, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Patel Retail IPO Patel Retail IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 8.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 1 million equity shares. The mainline offering will open for public subscription on August 19 and close on August 21. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 22. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on August 26. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹237 to ₹255. Bigshare Services is the issue registrar. Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO Mangal Electrical IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and close on Friday, August 22, 2025. The ₹400 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares. Mangal Electrical IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of ₹533 to ₹561 per share, and a lot size of 26 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,586. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager.