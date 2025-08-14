India falls out of favour, optimism returns for China: BofA survey

Investor sentiment across Asian markets shifted sharply in August, according to the latest Bank of America (BofA) Fund Manager Survey, which showed global growth expectations retreating after three months of improvement.

The pullback comes amid growing concerns over a slowing US labour market, weak consumption, and the impact of tariffs, particularly on Asian economies.

A net 41 per cent of survey respondents now anticipate a weaker global economy, up from 31 per cent last month, while 31 per cent expect weaker growth in Asia, compared with 26 per cent in July.

Despite this, bullishness persists: nine out of 10 investors see Asia ex-Japan equities climbing higher over the next year, with forecasts for earnings upgrades remaining strong as consensus estimates are not viewed as overly ambitious.

The biggest turnaround was in India. Once the top pick among Asia’s equity markets as recently as May, India has now sunk to the bottom of investor preference lists. The shift is widely attributed to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods — a penalty for India’s Russian oil imports — which investors fear will hurt corporate earnings and further strain already high market valuations. As per the latest survey, 30 per cent of fund managers are now underweight on India, more than on any other Asian market. Japan, by contrast, remains the region’s favourite destination, with a net 43 per cent overweight.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, supported by ongoing corporate reforms, a favourable currency environment, and expectations of a Bank of Japan rate increase by March 2026. China rose to second place, overtaking Taiwan and Korea, as its economic growth outlook reached a five-month high. Only a net 3 per cent of managers now expect weaker growth in the world’s second-largest economy, down from 10 per cent last month. Optimism is being fuelled by hopes of more policy measures from Beijing to counter persistent deflation and encourage households to deploy record-high savings towards discretionary spending and investments.