Sebi launches recruitment drive for 110 Grade A officer positions

There are 56 posts in the General stream, 22 for Information Technology, 20 for Legal, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil)

SEBI
There are 56 posts in the General stream, 22 for Information Technology, 20 for Legal, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi has launched a recruitment drive, inviting applications for 110 senior-level positions across various streams.

The move would beef up headcount at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to meet emerging challenges and evolving responsibilities, particularly those related to an expanding marketplace and mitigation of investment-related frauds.

In its notice on Thursday, Sebi has invited applications from Indian citizens for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the general, legal, information technology, research, official language, and engineering streams.

There are 56 posts in the General stream, 22 for Information Technology, 20 for Legal, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil).

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode till November 28.

The selection process will comprise a three-stage process two online examinations followed by an interview.

In 2024-25, the regulator recruited 96 officers across streams in Grade A.

As of March 2025, the total staff strength across various grades of Sebi stood at 1,105. Of these, 1,037 employees are officers, while 68 employees are secretarial and other staff. The male and female composition is 787 and 318, respectively, according to the regulator's annual report for 2024-25.

Formed by the government in 1988, Sebi was given statutory powers after passage of the Sebi Act in 1992, after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds. Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIRecruitmentSebi norms

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

