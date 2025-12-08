Sebi launches return verification agency to curb misselling in investments

India's market regulator on Monday launched a new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling of investment products and tighten supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is seeking broader powers from the government to remove unauthorised financial advice from social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and to access their call records for investigations into market violations.

The new Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) system is a tech-driven reform, aimed at bringing credibility and consistency to performance reporting through digital audit trails, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.