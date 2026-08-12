Sebi meets mutual funds to boost participation in closing auction session

“CAS is a structural reform. We have actually been laggards in it. Most of our global counterparts have already done it—like US, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia. It is important to have one price for the NAV of passive funds. In the earlier framework there was one issue—there was a risk of manipulation towards the close and the trade at the last few minutes would be impacted disproportionately. Also, it was structurally important to reduce the tracking error for passive schemes,” he added.
While clarifying that Sebi has not observed any manipulation, he added that the data is being analysed.