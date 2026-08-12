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Home / Markets / News / Sebi meets mutual funds to boost participation in closing auction session

Sebi meets mutual funds to boost participation in closing auction session

The regulator is seeking stakeholder feedback on the new auction mechanism as fund houses flag closing-price uncertainty, settlement constraints and initial operational issues

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(Photo: Reuters)
Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) held a meeting with mutual funds on Tuesday to understand the reasons behind their limited participation in the newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS), according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The meeting, which was attended by senior fund managers and traders from fund houses of various sizes, discussed the practical difficulties of participating in the new auction mechanism and ways to make it more efficient, they said.
 
The meeting is part of Sebi’s consultations with various market participants following the rollout of CAS.
 
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday made his first public statement on the CAS rollout, saying that the regulator has been taking inputs from stakeholders as it looks to address their issues.
 
“We are taking suggestions. Whenever there is a change, it takes time for the whole industry to understand,” said Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
 
The chairman further stated that participation by mutual funds in CAS has surged from 5-7 per cent to almost 20-25 per cent. He added that participation from proprietary traders is seen more around the expiry dates.
 
“If there is a need to tweak and improve it, then we will look into that also. But right now, our problem is that there is a lack of understanding because historically algos and other players have based their models on old mechanism. We have to be watchful but we should be persistent. It is not a big thing not to understand, and I hope it will settle in,” stated Pandey.
 
“CAS is a structural reform. We have actually been laggards in it. Most of our global counterparts have already done it—like US, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia. It is important to have one price for the NAV of passive funds. In the earlier framework there was one issue—there was a risk of manipulation towards the close and the trade at the last few minutes would be impacted disproportionately. Also, it was structurally important to reduce the tracking error for passive schemes,” he added.
 
While clarifying that Sebi has not observed any manipulation, he added that the data is being analysed.
 
Several fund houses have been sitting out of the CAS due to uncertainty around the closing price. The new system, which was rolled out on August 3, faced ‘teething’ issues in its initial days, with sharp movements in stock prices during the auction raising concerns over the reliability of the closing price.
 
One suggestion by the MF players at the meeting held on Tuesday was to allow continuous trading to run alongside the CAS. Fund managers also suggested that CAS trades be settled on a T+2 basis, giving them the flexibility to manage the positions the next day if a trade does not go as expected. They also stressed the need for an efficient stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM), which they said would be crucial for the CAS to function effectively.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered until the time of going to press.
 
The Sebi chairman said that major top brokers, or those on the qualified stock brokers list, have either started showing indicative prices or will start providing them by August 14.
 
“The new mechanism usually takes time for people to understand. The indicated prices are still mandated. It is not a blackbox and prices at which bids are coming are being shown. This is just a consolidation. Random close has been kept so that there is no last minute trade impact. Now, there is a need to increase the participation and understanding about the mechanism. Many brokers are already showing the indicative prices and other brokers will also bring it by August 14. CAS is a transparent mechanism and the pricing is visible,” he noted.
 
While certain factions on social media called for a no-trade day on Wednesday, brokers noted that there was no impact.
 
“Such call-offs for trades usually made impact when there was an outcry system. Now the system is decentralised and the participation is much wider,” noted a broker.
 
The regulator has held several meetings with the broking community and other industry players for smoother implementation.
 
   

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Topics :SEBIStock MarketMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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