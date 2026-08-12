Sebi meets mutual funds to boost participation in closing auction session

“The new mechanism usually takes time for people to understand. The indicated prices are still mandated. It is not a blackbox and prices at which bids are coming are being shown. This is just a consolidation. Random close has been kept so that there is no last minute trade impact. Now, there is a need to increase the participation and understanding about the mechanism. Many brokers are already showing the indicative prices and other brokers will also bring it by August 14. CAS is a transparent mechanism and the pricing is visible,” he noted.