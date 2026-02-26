Sebi orders regulated entities to disclose identity on social media posts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has directed all its regulated entities to prominently disclose their registered name and registration number on social media platforms while posting securities market-related content.

The directive applies to stock brokers, portfolio managers, mutual funds, as well as intermediaries and agents such as distributors. The new norms will come into effect from May 1.

According to Sebi, the measure is aimed at helping investors clearly distinguish content published by registered and regulated entities from that put out by unregistered or unregulated players operating on social media.

The requirement will cover all forms of content — including videos, written posts and other published material — shared on open platforms as well as closed or semi-closed groups on platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X, LinkedIn, Reddit and Threads.