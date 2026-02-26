Associate Sponsors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets in green

Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE on February 26, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Thursday

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:19 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, February 26, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Thursday's trading session on a higher note, mirroring their global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices.
 
At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,650, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.
 
Global markets
 
Among global peers, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged to another record high on Thursday, rising 1.1 per cent as Asia-Pacific markets advanced in line with Wall Street’s overnight gains, driven largely by strength in technology stocks.
 
South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.65 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent, also reaching a record high in early trading.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher, supported by gains in major technology names including Nvidia and Oracle. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.81 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.26 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher, up 0.63 per cent.
 
FII, DII activity
 
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net added shares worth ₹3,024.50 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,639.97 crore on February 25.
 
IPOs today
 
The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, Omnitech Engineering IPO enters the second day of public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the final day of subscription. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of their equity shares.
 
In the SME segment, Striders Impex IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail will see the basis of allotment of their IPO shares get finalised today.
 
Commodity corner
 
Oil prices traded higher on Thursday. Brent crude was up 0.11 per cent at $70.85 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $65.75 per barrel.

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: rising

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  A "buoyant" US economy is poised to see accelerated growth and lower unemployment this year. But big federal budget debts "represent a growing stability risk," the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. READ MORE
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty sees resistance at 25,620

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty remains below the 20-Day and 50-Day SMAs but continues to hold above the 200-day SMA. The index is trading between the 38.2 er cent and 50 per cent retracement levels and continues to oscillate between the middle and upper bands of the Donchian range.
 
The MACD remains in negative territory, while the histogram and RSI, placed near 46, indicate weak-to-neutral momentum. India VIX stands at 13.49, declining 4.66 per cent during the session.
 
The immediate support remains near 25,400, followed by 25,300. On the upside, 25,620 remains the first barrier, and only a sustained close above that level would shift near-term control back toward buyers."

Views by: Om Mehra, technical research analyst, SAMCO Securities
 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Overall market tone to remain measured'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The Indian stock market is expected to begin the session on a steady note, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street—led by technology counters—and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. Sustained DII inflows continue to act as a structural anchor, supporting selective accumulation in banking, metals, power, FMCG, and auto stocks.
 
Additionally, strong buying by both FPIs (₹2,991 crore) and DIIs (₹5,118 crore) in the previous session is likely to provide added comfort to investors. Domestic fundamentals remain stable, and ongoing sectoral rotation is helping the indices absorb periodic profit booking at higher levels.
 
In the absence of a strong external trigger or fresh domestic catalyst, the overall market tone is expected to remain measured. Trading activity is likely to revolve around clearly defined technical levels, with stock-specific moves dominating rather than a broad-based index expansion."

Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Further downside ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommended Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, TVS Motor Company, and Power Finance Corporation for Thursday's session. KNOW WHY
 

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crypto markets await clearer macro catalysts, says Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, which has pushed Bitcoin more than 48 per cent below its peak, Gracy Chen, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bitget, said the sector is waiting for clearer macroeconomic catalysts before a sustained recovery can take shape. READ MORE

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher

7:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity SIP inflows see rare dip as volatility tests investor patience

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into active equity schemes registered a rare dip in January, as the prolonged equity market vola-tility is starting to test the 'resilience' of system-atic inflows. Active equity schemes garnered gross SIP inflows of ₹25,091 crore last month, ₹240 crore lower compared to the December 2025 tally of ₹25,332 crore, shows the break-up of SIP inflow data. READ MORE
 

7:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO Corner

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, Omnitech Engineering IPO enters the second day of public subscription today, while PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO enters the final day of subscription. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO, meanwhile, will see the basis of allotment of their equity shares.
 
In the SME segment, Striders Impex IPO opens for subscription today. The public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail will see the basis of allotment of their IPO shares get finalised today.

7:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIIs turn net buyers

7:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends in green

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 7:14 AM IST

