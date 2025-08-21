Home / Markets / News / Railtel Corporation rises 4% on bagging two new work orders; details

Railtel Corporation rises 4% on bagging two new work orders; details

Railtel Corporation shares rose 4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day high at ₹373.8 per share, after winning two new orders; here are more details

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RailTel Corporation of India shares rose 4 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹373.8 per share. 
 
At 11:20 AM, RailTel Corporation shares were trading 1.92 per cent higher at ₹366.1 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 82,131.81.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE

Railtel Corporation order details

The buying on the counter came after the company won two new orders. Firstly, the company has received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project.
 
“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to ₹34,99,85,628 (Excluding Tax),”the filing read.
 
Another order was worth ₹15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.
 
“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha for a work order amounting to 15,42,08,471 (Including Tax),” the filing read.   ALSO READ | 2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own? 
Besides, on August 5, 2025, The company had received another work order from the Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to ₹18,57,11,821 (Including Tax).
 
Under the contract, Railtel was expected to provid MPLS-VPN Services at AAI Airports/offices.
 
On August 1, the company secured the advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for Services amounting to ₹1,66,38,00,000 (Including Tax).
 
In July 2025, the company secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 crore.
 
As per the order, RailTel will be responsible for implementing Kavach, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route kilometers (RKm) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone.
 
Meanwhile, the order needs to be completed by July 14, 2027, RailTel said in a statement.  ALSO READ | Clean Science and Technology hits 52-week low, falls 9% on reports of promoter stake sale

About Railtel Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. 
 
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts; Nifty tops 25,100; FMCG underperforms; Nazara Tech slides 12%

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own?

Clean Science hits 52-week low, falls 9% on reports of promoter stake sale

HDB Financial shares rise as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage; check upside

Topics :Railtel Corporation of IndiaBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocks

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story