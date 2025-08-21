RailTel Corporation of India shares rose 4 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹373.8 per share.

Railtel Corporation order details

The buying on the counter came after the company won two new orders. Firstly, the company has received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project.

“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to ₹34,99,85,628 (Excluding Tax),”the filing read. Another order was worth ₹15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha. ALSO READ | 2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own? “This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha for a work order amounting to 15,42,08,471 (Including Tax),” the filing read.

Besides, on August 5, 2025, The company had received another work order from the Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to ₹18,57,11,821 (Including Tax). Under the contract, Railtel was expected to provid MPLS-VPN Services at AAI Airports/offices. On August 1, the company secured the advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for Services amounting to ₹1,66,38,00,000 (Including Tax). In July 2025, the company secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 crore. As per the order, RailTel will be responsible for implementing Kavach, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route kilometers (RKm) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone.