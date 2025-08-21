Godrej Properties rises 4% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of ₹547.75 crore, according to the bid status intimation email issued by e-auction facilitator MSTC Limited.

The land parcel is located in a prime location in Kukatpally, near HITEC City, and will offer an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

The acquisition comes after the company’s recent launches in Hyderabad, including Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar. With this new project, Godrej Properties has further strengthened its presence in one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets.

According to the filing, Kukatpally is recognised as one of Hyderabad’s most established and resilient residential corridors. The neighbourhood has set benchmarks for premium housing and is supported by a robust social ecosystem comprising reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail, and commercial hubs. Its connectivity to HITEC City, one of Hyderabad’s largest employment centers, further enhances its residential appeal.