Home / Markets / News / Godrej Properties rises 4% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Godrej Properties rises 4% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Godrej Properties shares rose 3.8 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after the company emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad

real estate, realty firms
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godrej Properties shares rose 3.8 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,119.95 per share. At 11:47 AM, Godrej Properties shares were trading 1.63 per cent higher at ₹2,074.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 82,147.98. 

Why were Godrej Properties shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of ₹547.75 crore, according to the bid status intimation email issued by e-auction facilitator MSTC Limited. 
 
The land parcel is located in a prime location in Kukatpally, near HITEC City, and will offer an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.
 
The acquisition comes after the company’s recent launches in Hyderabad, including Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar. With this new project, Godrej Properties has further strengthened its presence in one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets. 
 
According to the filing, Kukatpally is recognised as one of Hyderabad’s most established and resilient residential corridors. The neighbourhood has set benchmarks for premium housing and is supported by a robust social ecosystem comprising reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail, and commercial hubs. Its connectivity to HITEC City, one of Hyderabad’s largest employment centers, further enhances its residential appeal.
 
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city's growth trajectory."  ALSO READ: India Cements up 6%, hits new high as UltraTech to sell 6.49% stake via OFS

About Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties is a part Godrej Group and it focuses on design, sustainability, and execution in real estate. The company has been India’s largest residential developer by sales value in FY2024 and FY2025. It has committed to third-party green certification for all projects since 2010 and is a founding partner of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (2017). 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Cements up 6%, hits new high as UltraTech to sell 6.49% stake via OFS

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One sink as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex, Nifty in green

Railtel Corporation rises 4% on bagging two new work orders; details

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own?

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayGodrej PropertiesBSE SensexNSE NiftyMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocksNifty50

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story