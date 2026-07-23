Sebi proposes reforms to online dispute resolution framework for markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of changes to streamline the online dispute resolution (ODR) framework in the securities market aimed at improving efficiency, reducing timelines, and enhancing enforceability.

A major proposal looks to shift the responsibility for handling dispute resolution from ODR institutions to market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges and depositories. While retaining a fully technology-driven process, MIIs would manage the entire workflow, applying their closer regulatory oversight over intermediaries and listed entities.

Sebi has also suggested revising the appointment process for arbitrators and conciliators. Parties to a dispute would be required to submit preferences from a panel of arbitrators, with MIIs selecting a candidate based on these choices. Conciliators would be appointed directly by MIIs from their empanelled pool.