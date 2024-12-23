Sebi punctures Bharat Global's 10,000% stock rally over fake disclosures

India’s securities market regulator on Monday suspended trading in shares of Bharat Global Developers Ltd., the latest in a string of crackdowns on companies manipulating their stock price through accounting frauds and fake disclosures.

Bharat Global falsely claimed to have won large orders from corporates such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Group, McCain India Agro Pvt. and UPL Ltd., the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in an initial order.

Shares of the Gujarat-headquartered company surged over 10,000 per cent in the 12-month period ending November as it announced forays into market-fancied sectors like defense, aerospace and agro technology, and then followed it up with a series of disclosures to stock exchanges about “high-value orders” from marquee corporates.

Bharat Global had alloted about 100 million shares to 41 investors through preferential share offerings in April and August at significant discount to market price, the Sebi order showed. The regulator alleged that the disclosure of the orders from October by company were “false and misleading” and were timed to “benefit” investors of the share offerings.

The regulator found that following such disclosures, 13 of the 41 investors in the preferential share offering offloaded their holdings for 2.7 billion rupees ($31.7 million) after the lock-in period ended on Oct. 31. Subsequently, the number of public share owners rose four-fold to over 40,000, indicating that many unsuspecting investors bought the stock.