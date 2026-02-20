Sebi pursues fund diversion allegations against Zee Entertainment

By P R Sanjai

India’s market regulator has issued a show-cause notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and its leadership, reviving allegations of fund diversion and governance lapses that derailed its planned merger Sony Pictures Networks India.

The Mumbai-based broadcaster said it will respond formally to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Economic Times earlier reported the notice targets both the company, and its chairman and chief executive officer, following a multi-year probe into Zee’s internal financial dealings.

“The company has received a show-cause notice from SEBI pertaining to certain allegations made in 2019 by vested interests,” a Zee spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “SEBI initiated an investigation which was unduly prolonged.”