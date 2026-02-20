Associate Sponsors

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; auto, FMCG stocks gain, IT slips

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Feb 20: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap gained 0.1 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.09 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 20, 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start, Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Oil prices erase gains in Asia session.

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectorally, Nifty IT was the top laggard, down over 1 per cent. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap was trading over 1 per cent higher, while Smallcap over 2 per cent. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at close

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, Power Grid, NTPC and L&T were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 25,450

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading near 25,450-mark after market opened. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was trading flat after the market opened. The index was trading above 82,500-level. 

 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower in the pre-open. Sensex was at 82,272.49, down 225.65 points or 0.27 per cent and NSE Nifty50 quoted 25,419.6, down 34.75 points or 0.14 per cent.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at 90.93 against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 90.93 against the US dollar on Friday. It settled at 90.67 a dollar on Wednesday.


8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty trend turns weak; HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread; analysis here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities. Read more
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal starts 'Buy' on Lenskart Solutions; sees long growth runway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal cited Lenskart Solutions' superior growth profile, limited organised competition, and long growth runway, for reasons on coverage initiation. Read more. 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pvt banks to outperform PSBs post H1FY27: PL Capital; bets on SBI, ICICI Bk

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liquidity infusion through open market operations (OMOs) totaling ₹9.6 trillion between October 2024 and February 2026 has been largely offset by foreign exchange (USD) sales of ₹7.4 trillion, leading to intermittent tightness in system liquidity and a rise in bulk funding costs, PL Capital said. Read more

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential AMC gets new 'Buy' from Antique on 'superior execution'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., citing that the premium valuation will be driven by the company's superior execution. Read more.

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Waaree Energies, ICICI Pru Life, RailTel, Federal Bk

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Bank, ABB India, Waaree Energies, RailTel Corporation, and Pace Digitek are some of the key stocks to watch today. Read more

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 25,432

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 25,435.5, down 13 points or 0.05 per cent as of 8:29 AM.

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver futures rise on risk-off sentiment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver futures gained in early trade on Friday as geopolitical tension fueled a flight to safety. The futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.6 per cent higher, respectively. 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil prices trade over six-month high on US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures were trading near $72 per barrel, the highest level in over six months, as investors fear a potential supply disruption from the Middle East amid growing military presence in the region. 
 
US military buildup in the region is the largest since the 2003 Iraq War, according to Bloomberg.
 
In the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent oil futures were trading 0.1 per cent down at $71.83 a barrel. 
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

