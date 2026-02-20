Dividend, bonus, stock split: NBCC, Angel One, 6 others to track next week

List of Dividend Stock: Shares of Angel One, PI Industries, NBCC (India), Infobeans Technologies, AK Capital Services, Fynx Capital, Stratmont Industries, and Spice Islands Industries are likely to remain in focus next week, from Monday, February 23, 2026 to Friday, February 27, 2026, as they turn ex-date following announcements of corporate actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issue, and stock split of equity shares.

ALSO READ: Power stocks in demand: ABB, Siemens, Hitachi, Torrent soar up to 8% Among these, PI Industries, AK Capital Services, NBCC (India), Stratmont Industries, and Spice Islands Industries will trade ex-dividend. Angel One and Fynx Capital will go ex-date for their stock split announcements, data available on the BSE showed. Infobeans Technologies, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its bonus issue. Investors seeking to benefit from these corporate actions must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. The final list of eligible shareholders, however, will be determined on the basis of the record date fixed by each company.

Stocks trading ex-dividend next week Among the dividend-paying companies, AK Capital Services has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹22 per share, with February 24, 2026 fixed as the record date. PI Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, with the record date set for February 23, 2026. Spice Islands Industries, Company Ex-date Purpose Record date PI Industries Feb 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 23, 2026 AK Capital Services Feb 24, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Feb 24, 2026 Fynx Capital Feb 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Feb 25, 2026 NBCC (India) Feb 25, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.1200 Feb 25, 2026 Angel One Feb 26, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Feb 26, 2026 Stratmont Industries Feb 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Feb 26, 2026 Infobeans Technologies Feb 27, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 Feb 27, 2026 Spice Islands Industries Feb 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 27, 2026 NBCC (India) , and Stratmont Industries have announced interim dividends of ₹0.50, ₹0.12, and ₹0.10 per share, respectively. NBCC (India) has fixed February 25, 2026 as the record date, while Stratmont Industries and Spice Islands Industries have set February 26, 2026 as the record date for their respective dividend payouts.

Stock trading ex-date for bonus issue ALSO READ: Nifty Pharma eyes breakout; Biocon, 2 others may rally up to 22%: Analyst Infobeans Technologies has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive three fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company has fixed February 27, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus shares. Stocks trading ex-date for stock split Angel One has approved the subdivision of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The company has fixed Thursday, February 26, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split.