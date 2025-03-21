Sebi relaxes 'skin-in-the-game' rules for MF employees, effective April 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised its “skin-in-the-game” requirements, easing the rules that align the interests of asset management company (AMC) employees with mutual fund unitholders. Effective April 1, the updated framework replaces the previous mandate, in place since July 2021, which required AMCs to pay 20 per cent of senior executives’ salaries in units of the schemes they manage.

Under the new slab-based system, investment obligations will vary by salary and designation.

Employees with a gross cost-to-company (CTC) below Rs 25 lakh (Slab 0) face no mandatory investment. For Slab 1 (CTC Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh), 10 per cent of gross CTC — or 12.5 per cent excluding ESOPs — must be invested in overseen schemes. Slab 2 (CTC Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore) requires 14 per cent (or 17.5 per cent excluding ESOPs), while Slab 3 (CTC above Rs 1 crore) mandates 18 per cent (or 22.5 per cent excluding ESOPs).

Employees are now categorised into two groups. Category A — including chief executive officers, chief investment officers, fund managers and key investment staff — will follow the slab system based on their CTC. Category B, comprising direct reportees to the chief executive officer and heads of non-investment departments, will be limited to Slab 0 or Slab 1, regardless of their CTC. Notably, employees managing liquid fund schemes will adhere to Slab 1, even if their CTC qualifies for higher slabs.

The revised rules also adjust lock-in periods. For employees retiring at superannuation age, the lock-in will be waived, except for units in closed-ended schemes. For those resigning or retiring early, the lock-in will be reduced to one year from the end of employment or the completion of the existing three-year period, whichever comes first.

To enhance transparency, AMCs must disclose the total compensation invested in scheme units by designated employees on stock exchange websites within 15 days of each quarter’s end. Sebi’s changes aim to create a more flexible, business-friendly framework while preserving unitholder alignment. The earlier rules were criticised as overly strict, contributing to higher attrition rates among mutual fund executives.