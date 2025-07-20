Sebi resolves 4,415 investor complaints in June via SCORES platform

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) resolved 4,415 complaints through its online grievance redressal platform, SCORES, in the month of June.

The regulator received 4,959 fresh complaints in June, and a total of 5,107 grievances remained unresolved at the end of the month, slightly higher than the 4,563 cases that were pending as of May 31, Sebi said in a public notice on Friday.

SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redress System, is an online platform that facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.

The regulator highlighted that the average resolution time taken by entities to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in June was eight days, while the average time taken for complaints under First Level Review was four days.