Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans a revamp of MF categorisation norms to curb scheme overlap

Sebi plans a revamp of MF categorisation norms to curb scheme overlap

Sebi proposes a revamp of mutual fund categorisation norms to reduce redundant schemes, allow more fund innovation, and provide flexibility to fund houses while ensuring diversification and better liq

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

The regulator will bring in separate rules to curtail the proliferation of schemes in the passive space. | File Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of rules guiding how the Rs 75-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry designs its offerings. The redesign—first since the introduction of the so-called categorisation norms in 2017—aims to curb the mushrooming of near-identical schemes while giving fund houses room to innovate.
 
In a consultation paper released on Friday, Sebi proposed allowing fund houses to launch retirement fund-of-funds (FoFs) with a target maturity strategy, enabling them to attract long-term, pension fund-like money.
 
Meanwhile, fund houses managing schemes exceeding Rs 50,000 crore will also gain leeway to launch additional schemes in the same category to address liquidity challenges, particularly in small-cap and mid-cap spaces.
 
 
To enhance diversification, Sebi plans to permit equity-oriented schemes to invest in gold and silver, beyond their current scope of equity, debt, REITs, and InvITs. This move aims to provide better downside protection during periods of high equity valuations, according to MF officials.
 
Earlier in April, Sebi had proposed raising the cap on REITs and InvITs exposure from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi aims to deepen equity market, flags concerns over derivatives frenzy

Sebi

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

US trading firm Jane Street deposits ₹4,844 crore in escrow account

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Jane Street ban threatens 900% rally for Asia's oldest stock exchange

National stock exchange, NSE

Jane Street fallout hits NSE's pre-IPO valuation, sparks market concerns

 
To prevent redundant launches, Sebi introduced a 50 per cent cap on portfolio overlap between sectoral/thematic equity schemes and other equity schemes, except large-cap funds.
 
This follows a surge in thematic and sectoral schemes, which grew from 149 to 202 in 2024, with passive schemes also rising over 12 per cent, largely in thematic and factor-based categories. Sebi plans separate regulations to address passive scheme proliferation.
 
The regulator will bring in separate rules to curtail the proliferation of schemes in the passive space.
 
The regulator has also proposed expanding active equity, hybrid, and debt categories. Fund houses can now offer both value and contra schemes (previously limited to one) and both balanced and aggressive hybrid funds. A new sectoral debt fund category, investing over 80 per cent in debt instruments of a specific sector, was also introduced.
 
In the solution-oriented space, Sebi plans to expand the number of permissible schemes from two to six.
 
The newly proposed retirement FoF category will invest across equity, hybrid, and debt funds, with a life cycle FoF launch permitted every five years for a maximum tenure of 30 years.
 

More From This Section

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

One-time jump in slippages hurts Axis Bank Q1 results; should you sell?

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Tuhin Kant

Electricity futures to deepen power market, says Sebi Chairman Pandey

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court takes over PILs seeking ban on opinion trading platforms

Sebi

Sebi considers review of categorisation of MF schemes to address overlap

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 501 pts in choppy trade, Nifty at 24,968; SMIDs dip; Banks top drag

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon