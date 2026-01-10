Home / Markets / News / Sebi set to clear way for NSE to launch its initial public offering

Sebi set to clear way for NSE to launch its initial public offering

NSE, also the world's most active ​derivatives exchange, has been in litigation with the Indian market regulator Sebi since 2019 when it was fined $122.04 million

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
Reuters Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's markets regulator will this month issue ‍an approval ​needed for the country's biggest bourse, the National Stock Exchange, to launch its stock market offering, it said on Saturday.

NSE, also the world's most active ​derivatives exchange, has been in litigation with the Indian market regulator Sebi since 2019 when it was fined 11 billion rupees ($122.04 million) for failing to provide equitable access to all its trading members.

NSE offered $160 million to settle the matter, Reuters reported in June.

"We will soon issue a NOC (no objection certificate) to NSE ‌and after that they will ​start preparation," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi chairman, told reporters in Chennai.

The approval, which he said would be ‍issued this month, will allow the NSE to prepare its ‍IPO prospectus ‌and is a ​crucial step ‍in gaining IPO approval given the dispute ‍between ‍two sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's foreign exchange kitty down $10 bn, sharpest in over a year

Worst week in over three months for indices amid new tariff fears

Premium

India Inc's revenue growth may have picked up in Q3FY26: Brokerages

Reliance Industries loses $15 bn market cap in bruising start to 2026

Premium

Diversified infra players better bet amid weak road order inflows

Topics :Stock MarketSEBIMarkets NewsNSEIPOs

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story