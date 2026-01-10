Sebi set to clear way for NSE to launch its initial public offering

India's markets regulator will this month issue ‍an approval ​needed for the country's biggest bourse, the National Stock Exchange, to launch its stock market offering, it said on Saturday.

NSE, also the world's most active ​derivatives exchange, has been in litigation with the Indian market regulator Sebi since 2019 when it was fined 11 billion rupees ($122.04 million) for failing to provide equitable access to all its trading members.

NSE offered $160 million to settle the matter, Reuters reported in June.

"We will soon issue a NOC (no objection certificate) to NSE ‌and after that they will ​start preparation," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi chairman, told reporters in Chennai.