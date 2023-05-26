Home / Markets / News / Sebi sets up intermediary advisory panel to be led by former ED S Ravindran

Sebi sets up intermediary advisory panel to be led by former ED S Ravindran

The committee will advise the regulator on legal framework, transparency, and market safety-related matters

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi sets up intermediary advisory panel to be led by former ED S Ravindran

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted an Intermediary Advisory Committee to advise the markets regulator on changes in legal framework and increasing transparency in the functioning of market intermediaries like stock exchanges, depository participants, clearing corporations, among others.
The committee will be chaired by former Sebi executive director S Ravindran who in his assignment with the markets regulator handled the charge of Corporation Finance Department. He had also headed departments related to investment management, and foreign institutional investors and custodians.

Along with Ashish Chauhan and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, respectively, the committee has representation from the broking community, legal, and financial institutions.
The market regulator has noted that the committee’s role will be to advise on enhanced adoption of technology and cyber security by intermediaries, including in respect of compliances, to suggest measures for improving market safety, efficiency, transparency and integrity, and to advise on simplification and transparency in systems and procedures.

The committee of 21 members includes representatives from the industry like Vijay Mehta, president of brokers’ body Association Of National Exchanges Members Of India (ANMI), Nithin Kamath, CEO – Zerodha Broking, Lalit Keshre, CEO of Groww, Aditya Bagree, MD – Citigroup, Lalit Mundra- chairman of Bombay Brokers Forum, Vivek Rege, chairman - Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA), Sunil Alvares- MD & CEO of CDSL Ventures, Narinder Wadhwa, president - Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), among others.
The markets regulator follows a recommendation process with the committees formed for specific segments before introducing the proposals for stakeholder comments through a consultation process.

Over the last year, there have been significant frameworks and reforms introduced for the market intermediaries like stock brokers, depository participants, clearing members, non-mutual fund Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs), Investments Advisors (IAs), Research Analysts (RAs), and KYC Registration Agency (KRAs).
Sebi has, over the last few months, upped its inspections on market intermediaries, given additional responsibilities for surveillance of client action, and even unauthenticated news circulation.

Also Read

BSE products to get nip-and tuck-treatment under Sundararaman Ramamurthy

Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE

Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tatas walk out

This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

Star Health and Allied Insurance slumps 9% amid huge block deals

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

Midcap index nears record high; Varun Beverages, Cummins climb new peaks

Topics :SEBIMarketsNSE

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story