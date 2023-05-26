

The committee will be chaired by former Sebi executive director S Ravindran who in his assignment with the markets regulator handled the charge of Corporation Finance Department. He had also headed departments related to investment management, and foreign institutional investors and custodians. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted an Intermediary Advisory Committee to advise the markets regulator on changes in legal framework and increasing transparency in the functioning of market intermediaries like stock exchanges, depository participants, clearing corporations, among others.



The market regulator has noted that the committee’s role will be to advise on enhanced adoption of technology and cyber security by intermediaries, including in respect of compliances, to suggest measures for improving market safety, efficiency, transparency and integrity, and to advise on simplification and transparency in systems and procedures. Along with Ashish Chauhan and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, respectively, the committee has representation from the broking community, legal, and financial institutions.



The markets regulator follows a recommendation process with the committees formed for specific segments before introducing the proposals for stakeholder comments through a consultation process. The committee of 21 members includes representatives from the industry like Vijay Mehta, president of brokers’ body Association Of National Exchanges Members Of India (ANMI), Nithin Kamath, CEO – Zerodha Broking, Lalit Keshre, CEO of Groww, Aditya Bagree, MD – Citigroup, Lalit Mundra- chairman of Bombay Brokers Forum, Vivek Rege, chairman - Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA), Sunil Alvares- MD & CEO of CDSL Ventures, Narinder Wadhwa, president - Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), among others.